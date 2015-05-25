BRIEF-Dubai Islamic Bank's Kenya unit gets banking license from Central Bank of Kenya
* HAS been given license by the central bank of kenya to operate its subsidiary, dib kenya ltd, in the country
May 25 Italeaf SpA :
* Q1 EBIT 4.7 million euros ($5.16 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 67.7 million euros versus 8.4 million euros year ago


LONDON, May 2 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund.