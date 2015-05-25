PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Swedbank Robur Fonder AB increased stake from 530,000 shares to 980,000 shares in I.A.R. Systems Group AB
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 17.6 million zlotys versus 20.1 million zlotys a year ago