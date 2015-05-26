May 26 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Cash consideration will be paid within 10 days of date of this announcement to those Brit shareholders whose valid acceptances have already been received

* Anticipated that cancellation of listing and trading of Brit shares will take effect no earlier than 8.00 a.m. (london time) on 23 June 2015

* Offer declared unconditional in all respects, commencement of compulsory acquisition procedure and delisting