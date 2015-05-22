BRIEF-Agile Group says unit entered into formal agreement
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
May 22 Union Financiere De France Banque SA :
* Balance of the FY 2014 dividend of 0.80 euros will be paid on May 28
Source text: bit.ly/1JHpLMT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
May 5 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina tells a post-results conference call: