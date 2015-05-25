GLOBAL MARKETS-Hi-tech leads Asia shares near 2-year high despite soft China, U.S. data
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth
May 25 Pharming Group NV :
* Pharming Group and Cytobioteck announce exclusive distribution agreement for Ruconest
* Under agreement, Cytobioteck will drive all regulatory processes and will purchase its commercial supplies of Ruconest from Pharming at a fixed transfer price
* Cytobioteck will be engaged in distribution of Ruconest in Colombia and Venezuela
* Cytobioteck S.A.S. is a privately owned Bogota, Colombia based specialty healthcare company
LONDON, May 2 British oil major BP beat analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and production helped improve its bottom line.