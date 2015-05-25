May 25 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

* Turnover up 12.4% to r1.3 billion for 6 months to march 29

* Profit after tax up 52.6% to r58.1 million

* Normalised heps up 116.6% to 36.6 cps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)