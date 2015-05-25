May 25 Famous Brands Ltd

* Fy revenue up to r3.3 billion +16%

* Dividends up to 355 cents per share +18%

* Forecast for disposable income growth in year ahead is conservative

* Growth in forthcoming period is expected to be muted

* Headline earnings per share up to 467 cents +15%

* Operating profit up to r672 million +19%

* Continued uncertainty in economic, political and labour environments will weigh further on consumer confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)