BRIEF-United Game Tech: gross proceeds of EUR 1.34 mln from capital increase
* Said on Friday realizes another successful capital increase
May 25 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Alcatel-Lucent has been selected by Beijing and Nanning railway bureaus in China to upgrade 'backbone' communications networks of rail lines in China
* The company will provide advanced fiber-optic technology for China railway authorities to harness speed of light in train operations
* China railways will deploy Alcatel-Lucent for Beijing railway bureau's third ring, which connects Beijing to towns and cities via a rail network spanning 623 km
* For Nanning railway bureau, Alcatel-Lucent will upgrade 200km line between cities of Guilin and Liuzhou
* Says it has named Kazuhiro Takeuchi as the new President of the company, to replace Kenji Itani, the current Chairman of the Board in the company