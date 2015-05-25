BRIEF-Camurus: positive top-line results from long-term Phase 3 safety study of CAM2038
* CAMURUS AND BRAEBURN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM LONG-TERM PHASE 3 SAFETY STUDY OF CAM2038
May 25 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Topline result of phase III study of CicloMulsion in acute myocardial infarction expected this quarter
* The final results of the analysis of the 12-month data are expected in the third quarter 2015
* The topline result will provide baseline information on whether the primary endpoint has been met or not.
* PLEDPHARMA RECEIVES ADVICE FROM THE FDA FOR THE CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF PLEDOX®