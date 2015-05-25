BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
May 25 Freedom Property Fund Ltd
* Headline earnings of 1.49 cents per share increased compared with forecasted 1.12 cents
* Nav per share increase of 6.06% from interim to a value of 130.45 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer