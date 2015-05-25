BRIEF-United Game Tech: gross proceeds of EUR 1.34 mln from capital increase
* Said on Friday realizes another successful capital increase
May 25 Equitier SA :
* Sells 200 shares of Equitier Capital Partners Sp. z o.o. for 10,000 zlotys ($2,672) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7432 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday realizes another successful capital increase
* Says it has named Kazuhiro Takeuchi as the new President of the company, to replace Kenji Itani, the current Chairman of the Board in the company