BRIEF-Clavister: CEO buys 15,600 shares in company
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 Aduma SA :
* Q1 net profit 3,404 zlotys ($900)
* Q1 revenue 5,331 zlotys
* Due to lack of activity and transactions between its units in liquidation and the company itself being in liquidation, only unconsolidated statement has been prepared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7470 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The number of clients using the paid version of LiveChat at 19,777 as of May 1 versus 14,982 year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)