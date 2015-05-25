May 25 Cartrack Holdings Ltd

* Headline earnings growth of 16 pct to r195 540 879

* Final dividend declared for year of 30 cents per share

* Global expansion will generate a greater share of revenue and profit from operations located outside of SA, although new Asian/ME operations will only achieve breakeven in medium term

* Revenue growth of 32 pct with proportion of revenue attributable to regions outside of South Africa increasing from 17 pct in 2014 to 26 pct in 2015

* EBITDA up 23 pct

* Subscriber and revenue growth in short to medium term is anticipated to be consistent with that achieved in past few years

* Profit growth and commensurate dividend growth within Cartrack's dividend cover targets of between 1.25 and 1.55 times headline earnings is expected for 2016