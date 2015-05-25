BRIEF-Clavister: CEO buys 15,600 shares in company
* CEO JOHAN ÖHMAN HAS BOUGHT 15,600 SHARES IN CLAVISTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 Cartrack Holdings Ltd
* Headline earnings growth of 16 pct to r195 540 879
* Final dividend declared for year of 30 cents per share
* Global expansion will generate a greater share of revenue and profit from operations located outside of SA, although new Asian/ME operations will only achieve breakeven in medium term
* Revenue growth of 32 pct with proportion of revenue attributable to regions outside of South Africa increasing from 17 pct in 2014 to 26 pct in 2015
* EBITDA up 23 pct
* Subscriber and revenue growth in short to medium term is anticipated to be consistent with that achieved in past few years
* Profit growth and commensurate dividend growth within Cartrack's dividend cover targets of between 1.25 and 1.55 times headline earnings is expected for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The number of clients using the paid version of LiveChat at 19,777 as of May 1 versus 14,982 year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)