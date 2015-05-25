BRIEF-Dubai Islamic Bank's Kenya unit gets banking license from Central Bank of Kenya
* HAS been given license by the central bank of kenya to operate its subsidiary, dib kenya ltd, in the country
May 25 OGK-2 :
* Q1 profit for period of 3.67 billion roubles ($73.37 million) versus 2.7 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 5.13 billion roubles versus 4.87 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue of 31.09 billion roubles versus 29.15 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 electricity generation of 17.7 billion kWh, up 2.2 pct versus year ago
($1 = 50.0200 roubles)
LONDON, May 2 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund.