May 25 Cube ITG SA :
* Signs deal with Jeronimo Martins Polska to deliver IT infrastructure modernisation works for about 5.15 million zlotys ($1.38 million) gross
($1 = 3.7402 zlotys)
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 17.6 million zlotys versus 20.1 million zlotys a year ago