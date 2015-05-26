BRIEF-Briscoe Group's Q1 sales were NZ$141.3 mln
* Qtrly sales for group's Homeware Segment increased by 8.80% to NZ$86.5 million
May 26 Corbion NV :
* Mathieu Vrijsen will take over the role as chairman and Rudy Markham will take up the role of vice-chairman
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly sales for group's Homeware Segment increased by 8.80% to NZ$86.5 million
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay