BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Invalda Invl AB :
* Invalda's INVL asset management companies, MP Pension Funds Baltic and INVL Asset Management and INVL Fondai to merge
* Joint company will operate under name of Invl Asset Management
* Invalda Invl's CEO, Darius Sulnis, says "We are ready for new deals in region if such possibility arises"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.