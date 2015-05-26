BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 GSD Holding :
* Shareholder Mehmet Turgut Yilmaz increases stake by buying 6.2 million shares at 9.8 million lira ($3.75 million)
* Shareholder increases direct stake to 21.48 percent from 19 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6164 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.