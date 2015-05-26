May 26 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* Sees HEPS for year ended March 31 to be between 160 pct and 170 pct higher (83 to 88 cents per share higher)

* Sees FY EPS between 70 pct and 80 pct lower (55 and 62 cents per share lower) versus profit of 78 cps in previous FY

* Improvement in core trading results is expected to be between 9 pct and 11 pct