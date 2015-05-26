UPDATE 1-South Koreans vote for new leader after months of political vacuum
* Nearest challenger is centrist Ahn Cheol-soo (Adds more details in paragraphs 1, 7-9, 12-13 and 20-21)
May 26 Jays AB :
* Extends cooperation with U.S.-based Brightstar Corp, a specialized distributor of devices in the wireless industry Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nearest challenger is centrist Ahn Cheol-soo (Adds more details in paragraphs 1, 7-9, 12-13 and 20-21)
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes