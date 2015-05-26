May 26 Alandsbanken Abp :

* Announces implementation of the merger between Bank of Åland Plc and Ålandsbanken Asset Management AB and the issuance of series B shares

* Plan is to carry out merger on June 1, 2015

* In connection with merger, a targeted issue of 762,912 series B shares will be carried out as part of payment of merger consideration

* Says in addition, a cash amount equivalent to 10 percent of value of newly issued shares will be paid

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)