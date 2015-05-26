May 26 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on May 22 purchased 1,194,710 shares in Norwegian Property at 10.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* Following this, Geveran Trading owns 251,052,804 shares, representing about 45.8 pct of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)