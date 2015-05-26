Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
May 26 Sanoma Oyj :
* Reached an agreement to sell three Belgian magazine titles
* De Persgroep acquires titles Humo, Story and TeVe Blad
* Will recognize a non-recurring capital loss of around 13 million euros ($14.16 million), which includes a write-down of goodwill amounting to around 31 million euros
* 65 employees (57 FTEs) will transfer to De Persgroep
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay