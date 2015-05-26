May 26 OFCOM
* OFCOM outlines next steps for spectrum auction
* Auction proposals designed to promote efficient use of
spectrum
* High-Capacity spectrum could be used to deliver mobile
broadband
* 2.3 ghz and 3.4 ghz spectrum bands are being released for
civil use and could be suitable for providing very high data
capacity
* Potential bidders are also being asked for their views on
how to best proceed with auction
* No specific uses for spectrum prescribed, it is likely to
interest mobile industry
* Will determine later in year best approach to making
spectrum available, following stakeholder responses and
condition of market
* Would issue licences for 2.3 and 3.4 ghz bands for an
indefinite period, but with an initial term of 20 years after
which licence fees may be payable
* Since OFCOM's last consultation on auction, BT has
announced plans to buy EE, while Hutchison Whampoa - owner of
three - has reached agreement to acquire O2 from its current
owner Telefonica
* If latter merger goes ahead it would reduce UK wholesale
mobile market from four major operators to three
* Not OFCOM's role to decide whether these mergers should go
ahead
