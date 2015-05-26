BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE
* Announcement of intention to dispose of treasury shares
* volume: 1,000,000 ordinary shares (around 1.172% of share capital)
* Disposal price: eur10
* Probable date of disposal: 29 may 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.