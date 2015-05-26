BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Erste Group Bank AG
* Up to 10,000,000 shares of erste group may be bought under purchase programme from 15 june 2015 to 11 november 2017
* Up to 10,000,000 shares of erste group (2.33% of share capital) may be sold under disposal programme from 15 june 2015 to 11 may 2020
* Eur 2 per share shall constitute lowest consideration and eur 120 shall be maximum consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.