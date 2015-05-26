Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
May 26 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :
* Q1 revenue 60.1 million Danish crowns ($8.78 million) versus 73.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 0.3 million crowns versus profit 3.3 million crowns year ago
* Retains its guidance for full year
* Expects revenue growth in 2015 of around 0-5 percent and EBITDA in range of 10 million-20 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8447 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay