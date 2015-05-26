BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
May 26 Uboat Line SA :
* Files a motion to the district court in Warsaw, Poland, for proclamation of liquidation bankruptcy of its unit Uboat Insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: