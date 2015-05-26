BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 FCA
* Has today published decision notices in respect of three former members of Keydata's senior management
* Decision notices, set out that FCA has decided to fine Ford, Owen and Johnson 75 million stg, 4 million stg and 200,000 stg respectively
* Decision notices, set out that FCA has decided to prohibit all three persons from performing any role in regulated financial services
* In FCA's view, Keydata investment services (Keydata) designed and sold investment products to retail investors via IFAs
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.