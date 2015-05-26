BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Bank of Moscow :
* FY 2014 net interest income of 62.4 billion roubles ($1.23 billion) versus 60.2 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 2.4 billion roubles versus 37.7 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net interest margin of 3.9 pct versus 4.8 pct year ago
* FY 2014 net fees and commission income of 12.1 billion roubles versus 8.3 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1KkkV6A
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.5920 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.