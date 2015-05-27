May 27 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :
* Launches 52,965,144 euro ($57.77 million) capital increase
with preferential subscription rights
* Says 2 existing shares give right to subscribe for 5 new
shares
* Subscription price is 1.6 euro per new share
* Subscription period to last from May 28 to June 9 included
* Transaction to be used to refinace 2015 OCEANE convertible
bond, as well as for the development of the group and general
corporate purposes
