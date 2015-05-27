BRIEF-JCDecaux refers to Conseil d'Etat
* Acknowledges today's decision by which Administrative Court validated procedure for awarding "Velib 2" contract to "Smoovengo" Group
May 27 EVRY ASA :
* Says signs an agreement for supply of a care planning solution to REGION Skåne, the county council of Sörmland and the county council of Blekinge
* Order value is between 45 million Swedish crowns and 60 million crowns ($5.32 million - $7.10 million), depending on to what extent options will be exercised
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei