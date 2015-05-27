May 27 Poxel SA :

* Poxel announces successful results for Imeglimin phase 1 study in Japanese subjects and appoints Dr Yohjiro Itoh to lead its regulatory and clinical operations in Asia

* Says both events are critical steps in company's strategic focus on Japanese market for further development of Imeglimin

* Results indicate that Imeglimin exhibits an excellent safety profile in Japanese subjects

* Imeglimin's pharmacokinetics profile in Japanese subjects was comparable to that of Caucasian subjects

* Results fully support initiation of phase 2 trial in Japanese patients, which is due to start in second half of 2015