BRIEF-Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services posts FY pretax profit of 369.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 369.9 million naira versus 231.9 million naira year ago
May 27 Poxel SA :
* Poxel announces successful results for Imeglimin phase 1 study in Japanese subjects and appoints Dr Yohjiro Itoh to lead its regulatory and clinical operations in Asia
* Says both events are critical steps in company's strategic focus on Japanese market for further development of Imeglimin
* Results indicate that Imeglimin exhibits an excellent safety profile in Japanese subjects
* Imeglimin's pharmacokinetics profile in Japanese subjects was comparable to that of Caucasian subjects
* Results fully support initiation of phase 2 trial in Japanese patients, which is due to start in second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
