May 27 Suominen Oyj

* Decided to invest in a new wetlaid production line in its Bethune plant, South Carolina, USA

* Says investment is expected to create at least 25 jobs at Bethune plant and new line is anticipated to be installed during second half of 2016

* Says since negotiations with machinery and service suppliers are still pending, total cost of investment project will be disclosed later

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)