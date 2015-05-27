May 27 Grindeks AS :

* Says has introduced final dosage form (capsule) of Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and started its export to Russia and Georgia

* Says it is expected that export volume of preparation will reach up to 1 million euro ($1.1 million) or 75 thousand packages in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)