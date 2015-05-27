BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co files for potential three-part notes offering
* Eli Lilly and Co files for potential three-part notes offering; size undisclosed Source text :(http://bit.ly/2qIKWbH) Further company coverage:
May 27 Grindeks AS :
* Says has introduced final dosage form (capsule) of Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and started its export to Russia and Georgia
* Says it is expected that export volume of preparation will reach up to 1 million euro ($1.1 million) or 75 thousand packages in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eli Lilly and Co files for potential three-part notes offering; size undisclosed Source text :(http://bit.ly/2qIKWbH) Further company coverage:
* Shares up 0.6 percent (Releads on Healthineers listing comments)