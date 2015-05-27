BRIEF-Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services posts FY pretax profit of 369.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 369.9 million naira versus 231.9 million naira year ago
May 27 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Q1 total operating revenue 76,041 Norwegian crowns ($9,819.60) versus 118,143 crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 35.8 million crowns versus loss 11.9 million crowns year ago
* Aims to obtain a first regulatory approval in 3rd line FL in 2018 and in parallel to run additional trials in 2nd line FL and DLBCL
($1 = 7.7438 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
