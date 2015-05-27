May 27 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Q1 total operating revenue 76,041 Norwegian crowns ($9,819.60) versus 118,143 crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 35.8 million crowns versus loss 11.9 million crowns year ago

* Aims to obtain a first regulatory approval in 3rd line FL in 2018 and in parallel to run additional trials in 2nd line FL and DLBCL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 7.7438 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)