SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Is investigating possibility to arrange a share issue
* Says according to preliminary plan and depending on market situation, share issue is
estimated to be implemented by end of 2015
* Number of shares to be issued on basis of authorisation being sought may be a maximum of
27,000,000 shares
* Plan is to increase equity capital by 30 million-50 million euros ($32.71 million-$54.52
million)
* Says if authorisation will be fully utilized, it will represent 42.3 per cent of company's
shares and voting rights
