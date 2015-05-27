BRIEF-JCDecaux refers to Conseil d'Etat
* Acknowledges today's decision by which Administrative Court validated procedure for awarding "Velib 2" contract to "Smoovengo" Group
May 27 Bouygues SA :
* Says London property developer Manhattan Loft Corporation has selected Bouygues for the construction of Manhattan Loft Gardens, a 143-metre tower in Stratford, East London; project represents gross development value of 250 million pounds, or about 340 million euros Further company coverage:
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei