May 27 Massmart Holdings Ltd

* For first 20 weeks of 2015 financial year, Massmart's total sales growth is 9.5 pct

* First 20 weeks of 2015 financial year, Massmart's comparable sales growth is 7.4 pct - CEO

* Food retailers continue to defend lease exclusivities. Regardless of how these restrictions may be characterised , they are intuitively anti-competitive - CEO

* During 2015 we have, or will, open a net 19 and six new stores in south africa and africa respectively, representing net space growth of 3.9 pct - CEO