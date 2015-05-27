May 27 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Global Emerging Markets Group (GEM) has committed to invest up to 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.52 million) in ASTG with an option to buy an additional 15 million shares at a strike price of 0.10 crowns

* Says funds are made available to Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB in form of an equity line of credit over next three years

* Shares will be issued to GEM at a 10 percent discount of 15 day volume weighted average price of ASTG shares preceding closing of each draw down

($1 = 8.5237 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)