UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Scana Industrier ASA :
* Disagrees with Oslo Stock Exchange's (Oslo Børs) conclusion and will consider to appeal decision to Stock Exchange Appeals Committee
* Says Oslo Stock Exchange stated that Scana Industrier is given a violation charge of four times the annual listing fee
* The charge is related to disclosure of the sale of Leshan Scana Machinery Co. Ltd in 2013 and partly failed payment of the transaction
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.