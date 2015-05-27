UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Capital & Counties Properties Plc
* Has exchanged contracts to acquire kier limited's share of its solum regeneration ("solum") joint venture with network rail
* Anticipated transaction will complete on or around end of June Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.