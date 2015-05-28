UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Windeln De AG :
* Q1 revenue up 87 percent at 35.6 million euros ($38.84 million)
* Q1 gross profit up at 9.1 million euros
* Q1 EBIT climbed by 39 percent to -1.3 million euros (Q1 2014: -2.1 million euros)
* For the full year 2015 expects further dynamic growth in sales and expects an increase of 70 to 80 percent for existing businesses segments windeln.de, windelbar.de and windeln.ch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.