UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Matas A/S :
* Q4 2014/15 revenue 772 million Danish crowns ($113.07 million) versus 744 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2014/15 EBITA 119 million crowns versus 109 million crowns year ago
* 2015/16 EBITA margin is expected to be at level of 17.0 percent - 17.5 percent
* Says 2015/16 revenue is expected to be around 3.5 billion crowns, assuming like-for-like growth of approximately 2 percent after taking into account a negative calendar effect
* For the 2014/15 financial year, Matas proposes a dividend of 5.80 crowns per share
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.