UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :
* Russia crisis impacting profits at the beginning of the year despite the recovery of the rouble
* Q1 loss for period of 5.3 million euros considerably better than in Q1 2014 (-8.8 million euros)
* Finance income improved from -8 million euros in Q1 2014 to -3.9 million euros in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.