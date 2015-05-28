May 28 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :

* Russia crisis impacting profits at the beginning of the year despite the recovery of the rouble

* Q1 loss for period of 5.3 million euros considerably better than in Q1 2014 (-8.8 million euros)

* Finance income improved from -8 million euros in Q1 2014 to -3.9 million euros in Q1 2015