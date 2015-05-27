UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel De Paris Et D'ile De France
* Announces details of share (cooperative investment certificate) repurchase plan authorised on March 26
* Maximum number of shares that may be repurchased: 250,000
* Maximum price per share: 110 euros ($119.21) Source text: bit.ly/1ciC58T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.