UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Trigon Property Development AS :
* Net loss for Q1 is 13,715 euros ($14,845) versus loss of 13,203 year ago
* Q1 rental income of 0 euros versus 1,140 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JVjHk2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.