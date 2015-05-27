UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd
* Resolution to legal dispute between Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd and Sasfin Bank
* Appointed business rescue practitioners launched an urgent high court application against Sasfin Bank Limited
* On Wednesday 27 Nay 2015, parties settled application on acceptable terms, which will now immediately permit release of company's debtors' book.
* Separate action will be instituted by Highveld against Sasfin to recover penalties levied by Sasfin. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [EHSJ.J EVRE.L SFNJ.J]
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.