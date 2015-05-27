BRIEF-U.S. CDC gives update on multistate outbreak of E. Coli infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand Soynut Butter
May 4 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
May 27 I Kloukinas I Lappas Construction And Commercial Co SA :
* Q1 turnover at 6.64 million euros ($7.24 million) versus 7.27 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 0.65 million euros versus 0.54 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 1.98 million euros versus 2.40 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1HLhLLr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 4 Ambev SA will continue to keep sales, general and administrative expenses in check while taking steps to grow faster in premium beer brands, as sales volumes at Latin America's largest beer maker reels from a steep recession in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Paiva said on Thursday.