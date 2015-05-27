BRIEF-Peabody qtrly revenues increased 29 pct to $1.33 bln
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion
May 27 MSX Resources SA :
* Files a motion for proclamation of its bankruptcy with liquidation to court in Warsaw, Poland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.